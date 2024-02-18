Flyovers along some metro lines will decongest Bengaluru: D.K. Shivakumar

February 18, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said that the government is considering constructing flyovers along some stretches of metro lines to decongest Bengaluru.

Speaking at the grievance redressal meeting, ‘government at your doorstep’ at Jnanabharathi, he said: “It has been decided to build flyovers on certain stretches of metro lines to decongest the traffic. A proposal has been sent to the Centre regarding this.”

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced many projects in the Budget to develop Bengaluru. The BBMP Budget will be presented soon and it will complement the projects announced in the State Budget. We are preparing a feasibility report for tunnel roads near Yeshwanthpur, Sumanahalli, and Goraguntepalya,” he said.

He said the government has completed mass grievance redressal programmes in 12 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru city till now and received about 20,000 pleas. The Chief Minister also conducted Janaspandana twice. A separate team has been constituted to look into the pleas received. The complaints will be taken up in a phased manner, he said.

Mr. Shivakumar added, “Our guarantee schemes are reaching 95% of the people. About 5% of the people were not able to access some of them owing to technical glitches. We are also planning to give subsidy to set up solar panels atop your terrace.”

He also said while MLA S.T. Somashekar had requested a solution for drinking water in 110 villages around Bengaluru and the government has developed a plan for that, MLA Muniratna had raised the issue of increasing the depth of borewells and Mr. Shivakumar said he will have a discussion with BWSSB officials regarding the same.

“Bengaluru will get an additional 6.5 tmcft of water and it will reach the beneficiaries by May,” he added.

According to sources in the BBMP, on Sunday 3,000 pleas were received by various departments.