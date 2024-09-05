ADVERTISEMENT

Flowers, fruits and vegetables get costly in Bengaluru ahead of Ganesha festival

Updated - September 05, 2024 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Vegetables like brinjal and capsicum have seen a 50% increase in prices ahead of the festival while carrots and potatoes have also got costlier

The Hindu Bureau

A variety of fresh flowers arrive at K.R. Market (Krishna Rajendra Market), directly from flower-growing farmers, surrounding districts, and States, on the eve of the Gowri Ganesha Festival, in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 05. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKAR JAIN

The prices of vegetables, flowers, and fruits have seen a steep hike in Bengaluru ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival on Friday and Saturday (September 6 and 7).

ADVERTISEMENT

While the prices of vegetables have been on the higher side for some months now, the prices of flowers went up by hundreds before the festival. On Thursday, September 5, 1 kg of tube rose was selling at anywhere between ₹100-₹150 in wholesale market (K.R. Market) and ₹250 per kg in retail markets (Basavanagudi, Jayanagar). Sevanthige (chrysanthemum) was selling at ₹80-₹100 per kg in wholesale and ₹100-₹160 per kg in retail. It was selling at less than ₹100 per kg even in retail before the festival season set in.

Jasmine was selling at ₹600 to ₹800 per kg in both wholesale and retail while Kanakambara (Crossandra) was selling at ₹2,000 per kg in wholesale and around ₹3,000-₹4,000 per kg in retail markets.  “These prices for flowers are relatively less when compared to their prices during Varamahalakshmi festival,” said Divakar, Flower Merchant Association president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vegetables like brinjal and capsicum have seen a 50% increase in prices ahead of the festival while carrots and potatoes have also got costlier. The price of brinjal was ₹40-₹60 per kg on Thursday, and capsicum was ₹55-₹60 per kg while carrots and potatoes were selling at ₹60-₹80 per kg and ₹40-₹50 per kg respectively in most markets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prices of fruits, such as apples, oranges, and bananas had also increased. Yelakki bananas were selling at ₹160 per kg, oranges at ₹200 per kg and apples at ₹150-200 per kg.

Akram Pasha, a fruit vendor in K.R Market, who has been putting up shop for 30 years, said “The price of apples is lower now because it is the season. The prices used to range from ₹200-₹250 per kg earlier but now they are priced at ₹150 per kg.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US