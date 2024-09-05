Flowers, fruits and vegetables get costly in Bengaluru ahead of Ganesha festival

The prices of vegetables, flowers, and fruits have seen a steep hike in Bengaluru ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival on Friday and Saturday (September 6 and 7).

While the prices of vegetables have been on the higher side for some months now, the prices of flowers went up by hundreds before the festival. On Thursday, September 5, 1 kg of tube rose was selling at anywhere between ₹100-₹150 in wholesale market (K.R. Market) and ₹250 per kg in retail markets (Basavanagudi, Jayanagar). Sevanthige (chrysanthemum) was selling at ₹80-₹100 per kg in wholesale and ₹100-₹160 per kg in retail. It was selling at less than ₹100 per kg even in retail before the festival season set in.

Jasmine was selling at ₹600 to ₹800 per kg in both wholesale and retail while Kanakambara (Crossandra) was selling at ₹2,000 per kg in wholesale and around ₹3,000-₹4,000 per kg in retail markets. “These prices for flowers are relatively less when compared to their prices during Varamahalakshmi festival,” said Divakar, Flower Merchant Association president.

Vegetables like brinjal and capsicum have seen a 50% increase in prices ahead of the festival while carrots and potatoes have also got costlier. The price of brinjal was ₹40-₹60 per kg on Thursday, and capsicum was ₹55-₹60 per kg while carrots and potatoes were selling at ₹60-₹80 per kg and ₹40-₹50 per kg respectively in most markets.

Prices of fruits, such as apples, oranges, and bananas had also increased. Yelakki bananas were selling at ₹160 per kg, oranges at ₹200 per kg and apples at ₹150-200 per kg.

Akram Pasha, a fruit vendor in K.R Market, who has been putting up shop for 30 years, said “The price of apples is lower now because it is the season. The prices used to range from ₹200-₹250 per kg earlier but now they are priced at ₹150 per kg.”

