Flower show all set to return to Lalbagh this August  

July 06, 2022 21:28 IST

It will be held between August 5 and 15 to mark Independence Day

The famed flower show is all set to return to the city after a gap of over two years to Lalbagh Botanical Garden between August 5 and 15, on account of Independence Day. This will be the first flower show to happen in Lalbagh after the Republic Day show in 2020. Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, four consecutive flower shows were cancelled in the last two years.

The flower show gets organised twice every year, for Republic Day and Independence Day by the Horticulture Department along with Mysore Horticulture Society. During the last months of 2021, the department started arrangements for the Republic Day show, which was cancelled in January after the advent of the third wave of COVID-19. The theme for the show was decided to be a floral tribute to Dr. Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Sources within the Horticulture Department confirmed that the same theme will be followed this Independence Day. “The preparations for next month have started in full swing. We will be paying a floral tribute to the late actors. For the floral arrangements, along with the ones grown here in Lalbagh, we have also received flowers from Mysuru, Ooty, Hyderabad and other parts of the country. Some of these are of special varieties too,” said the official.

There is a chance that the entry fees for the flower show this year might be higher than the pre-pandemic times. Back then, it used to be ₹70 per adult and ₹20 for children. “We have still not finalised the details about the entrance fees. It will mostly be decided within the next four to five days,” the official said.

“These flower shows are amongst some of the unique attractions of the city and I went every year without fail with my family. We were all so excited when the show was announced for Republic Day only to be disappointed later. If the show is definitely happening this time, then I will be there on the first day,” said Veena Rao, a retired bank employee.