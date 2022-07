July 01, 2022 20:07 IST

A street vendor, who sold flowers at the busy Sumanahalli Junction, was mowed down to death by a tipper lorry on Thursday evening.

Gowramma, 65, who bought flowers from K.R. Market returned to Sumanahalli Junction in a bus, was crossing the road when the lorry mowed her down.

The police have arrested the lorry driver and booked him for causing death due to negligence.

