Flower prices crash in wholesale market; retailers hike prices ahead of Deepavali

November 11, 2023

On the eve of Deepavali festivities, even as the prices of flowers crashed in the wholesale markets of the city, they continued to remain moderately high in the local markets in residential pockets of the city.

G.M. Divakar, president of the K.R. Market Flower Merchants’ Association, said there has been a glut of flowers in the market ever since the Gowri-Ganesha festival and this had led to a steep crash in the prices. “Chrysanthemum is being sold at as low as ₹20-₹30 a kg, while there is some demand for marigolds, used mostly by commercial establishments during Deepavali. Marigold is being sold at around ₹70 a kg. Two days ago, the price of chrysanthemum had come down to as low as ₹10 a kg. The traders are devastated,” he said.

However, a visit to any local market in the city does not reflect the same. Many retail vendors have hiked prices, even compared to a week ago, making a windfall in the process. A vendor in the HAL Market, Das, said it was only during festivals that they make some money, as there is demand and people do buy whatever the price. Narayanaswamy, a flower seller at the market, said: “We see some profit during festivals. I usually make around ₹10,000 a month but right now I will make close to ₹50,000”.

Chrysanthemum, available in K.R. Market for ₹20-₹30 a kg, was being sold at anywhere between ₹80 and ₹200 in retail markets on Saturday evening. Marigolds, which costs around ₹70 a kg in K. R. Market, was being sold at ₹200 in retail markets.

However, the prices of fruits, another staple during the festival season, have seen a marginal increase over the past week even at wholesale markets. Yelakki bananas, which were being sold at ₹90 a kg, now cost around ₹120-₹130 and the price of oranges has gone up from ₹80 to over ₹100 a kg now. The price of custard apples has also shot up to ₹140 a kg.

“During festivals, it’s a must to buy flowers and fruits so I do not mind paying more, although, usually I try to buy most of the items a week before since they are significantly cheaper. Most of the shopping I do now is for last-minute needs,” said Revathy M., a shopper and resident of Jeevan Bima Nagar.