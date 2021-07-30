Floods: CM promises special grants for road, bridge reconstruction

HUBBALLI

30 July 2021 01:15 IST

Bommai inspects flood-affected areas in Uttara Kannada

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who visited the flood-affected areas in Uttara Kannada district on Thursday, announced that special grants would be provided for reconstruction of public infrastructure such as damaged bridges and roads.

Accompanied by the former Minister Shivaram Hebbar and senior officials, the Chief Minister visited various villages of Yellapur taluk in Uttara Kannada district.

Visit to ‘Keshav Kunj’

The Chief Minister’s tour of the district was preceded by a visit to the RSS office ‘Keshav Kunj’ in Hubballi. He also visited the ‘samadhis’ (Gadduge) of his father, the former Chief Minister S.R. Bommai, and his mother, Gangamma, at Amaragol before going ahead with his official visit. He also took the blessings of the seer of Rambhapuri Peetha Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami in Hubballi.

After visiting a collapsed bridge in Yellapur taluk, the Chief Minister said that as grants under the SDRF would not be sufficient for taking up reconstruction of damaged roads and collapsed bridges, provision for additional grants would be made by the State government.

Mr. Bommai said that due to heavy rainfall and subsequent floods, roads, bridges, and houses had suffered extensive damage in Yellapur and Ankola taluks and six persons had died.

Mr. Bommai said that the immediate task would be to provide relief to the families that had lost shelter. Compensation would be paid for house collapse and for the damage, and works on restoring road connectivity would be taken up immediately.

Amid his visit to the flood-hit areas of Uttara Kannada district, Mr. Bommai also attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s videoconference with Chief Ministers on the National Education Policy.