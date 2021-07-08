Floating in mist, Nandi Hills draws visitors

Nandi Hills is about 60 km north of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru

08 July 2021 18:03 IST

But, some people walk around without masks

A large number of tourists are heading to Nandi Betta (Nandi Hills) to enjoy the early morning mist and monsoon clouds surrounding the hills in Chikkaballapura district. Nandi Hills is the closest hill station to Bengaluru, and is now open to visitors. The picnic spot is around 60 km from the city.

With no authorities to keep a check on visitors, many of the youngsters walk around without masks, and ignore COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Advertising

Advertising

Visitors prefer to drive to Nandi Hills early in the morning and reach there before sunrise.

Visitors walk around Nandi Hills.

Visitors are once again welcome at Nandi Hills after restrictions related to COVID-19 were lifted.

Authorities have made arrangements for visitors to look at the plains from Nandi Hills.