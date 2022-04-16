Flights delayed due to bad weather

April 16, 2022 00:11 IST

Bad weather conditions at Kempegowda International Airport on Friday evening disrupted flight operations.

The landing of flights was suspended for more than an hour from 6.35 p.m. to 7.38 p.m. A spokesperson of BIAL said that departure of 20 flights was delayed. Nine flights were diverted to Chennai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Air passengers vented their ire on social media. Manjunath G., who boarded an IndiGo flight to Hubballi, said that he was stranded for two-and-a-half hours. The airline said flight operations were impacted due to poor weather conditions.

The departure of flights delayed to Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.