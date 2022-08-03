Bengaluru

Flight struck by lightning 

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 03, 2022 01:03 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 01:03 IST

A Hyderbad-bound flight was struck by lightning mid-air and returned to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday morning. The AirAsia flight I5-1576 departed to Hyderabad around 7.30 a.m. and returned to Bengaluru 8.45 a.m. The flight landed safely and no one was injured in the incident.

Arun Mavaji, a passenger, said, “All the passengers safely landed at the Bengaluru airport after the incident. Initially, the passengers were informed the aircraft was diverted back to Bengaluru for refueling. They might have realized that lightning struck the aircraft only after returning to the airport. later, the airline made alternate arrangements for the passengers”. There were 92 passengers onboard.

When contacted, a spokesperson of the Air Asia said, “Air Asia India flight I5-1576, operating from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, returned to Bengaluru due to air traffic congestion caused by inclement weather. Post flight inspection revealed that the aircraft had encountered a lighting strike. Lightning strikes although rare, do occur and aircraft are safeguarded against strikes which do not pose a risk.” 

