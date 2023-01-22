Flight plan for Aero India unveiled 

January 22, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The aircraft participating in the Aero India 2023 will start arriving at the venue of the airshow, Air Force Station Yelahanka, from February 7.

The 14th edition of Aero India is to be held between February 13 and 15.

According to the air show’s flying manual, the arrival of aircraft for flying display will commence on February 7 followed by a briefing for all flying display pilots.

The flypast and flying display practice, sector familiarisation, and customer demonstration flight practice will start a day later and will be conducted every day till February 11.

A large number of Indian and foreign aircraft, mainly military ones, are expected to take part along with display teams from India and abroad in the airshow which returns to its traditional five-day format this year.

The last edition of the airshow was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and was reduced to a three-day event.

The final dress rehearsal will be held on February 11. On the inaugural day of the airshow (February 13), the inaugural flypast and flying display will be conducted between 9.30 a.m. and 12 p.m., followed by customer demonstration flights between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

On the business days (February 14 and 15), the customer demonstration flights will be held twice each day from 9.30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2.31 p.m. to 5 p.m. The flying display on the business day will be between 12.01 p.m. and 2.30 p.m.

On the public days (February 16 and 17), the flying display will be held twice each day from 9.30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The customer demonstration flight will be held between 12.01 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The aircraft which will be on static display will start arriving at the venue from February 8. All aircraft should depart the venue by February 19.

According to the exhibitor manual, the heavy machinery and equipment to be displayed in the exhibition should reach the venue by January 30. As of January 22, 708 exhibitors — including 610 Indian and 98 foreign exhibitors — have registered.