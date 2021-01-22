Flight lands at KIA in poor visibility

This was a first after the south runway was made CAT IIIB compliant

For the first time after the south runway was made CAT III B compliant in December last year, a flight made a successful touchdown at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) despite poor visibility.

In a press release, BIAL said that radiation fog had set in during the early part of Thursday resulting in a rapid drop in visibility to 200 metres. “During this time, IndiGo flight 6E-6389 from Lucknow made a successful touchdown at 7.41 a.m.,” stated the release.

According to airport officials, the south runway can facilitate aircraft landing with an RVR [runway visual range] as low as 50 metres and take-off at 125 metres.

“Before the upgrade, the permissible visual range was 550 metres for landing and 300 metres for take-off. This upgrade by BIAL is expected to reduce disruption in operations, and would immensely benefit passengers during inclement weather conditions,” said BIAL.