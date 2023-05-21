Flexes and banners galore in Bengaluru, but no action yet

May 21, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

As the new government was sworn in on Saturday, the city was dotted with thousands of flexes and banners congratulating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, apart from welcoming a host of Central leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

However, the Congress is not alone in this. The city has been flooded with flexes and banners congratulating all the MLAs who won the Assembly polls recently, cutting across party lines.

This is despite a clear ban in place on all forms of flexes, banners, and similar outdoor advertisements.

Flexes were put up on many electricity poles, footpaths, and even near small shops in the city on Saturday.

Citizens pointed out that if the leaders were responsible they would have asked their party workers not to violate the law and cause visual pollution. “There are thousands of flexes and banners across the city which is creating a lot of visual pollution and ends up as garbage littering the streets tomorrow. Despite there being a clear ban, why is the civic body not acting against these leaders?,” asked Manjunath K., a resident.

Rajashekhara, another resident, suggested that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should come out with the details of violations by each party and make a full public disclosure as to which party and leaders put up how many flexes and banners.

“This menace cuts across party lines. The Election Commission of India did a fairly decent job during the elections. But there has been a sudden spurt post results. the civic body should not only impose penalties, but also make public disclosures,” he said.

The BBMP has conducted several banner-removal drives in the past and continues to do so. However the civic body has not acted against illegal flexes and banners post Assembly results.

An official from the BBMP said: “We are removing the banners and flexes put up in the city and action will be taken against those who have put up illegal banners.”

The BBMP is booking the violators under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, which provides for six months’ imprisonment, a penalty of ₹1,000, or both.