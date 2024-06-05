Fleet of 175 electric airport taxis introduced at KIA  

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), on the occasion of World Environment Day, on Wednesday inaugurated a fleet of electric vehicle (EV) airport taxis, in collaboration with Refex eVeelz.

Reducing carbon footprint

The new EV fleet comprises 175 compact SUVs. Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) said that with over 50% of the fleet being electric, the KIA aims to drastically reduce carbon emissions, contributing to a cleaner environment benefiting both the immediate surroundings of the airport and beyond. The airport also planted 100 trees on its campus.

“The introduction of our EV taxi fleet and the tree planting drive are significant strides towards reducing our carbon footprint and enhancing the green spaces within our airport,” BIAL managing director and CEO, Hari Marar said.

He added that all taxi providers would move to EVs in the future. “We are going to encourage all our partners to use EVs. All taxi providers will move slowly to EV,” he added.

The airport operator said the new EV taxis can be booked by travellers either at the airport taxi stands in both terminals or through the BLR Pulse mobile application.

For women passengers

“Furthermore, the redesigned EV taxis come in two distinctive colours: teal, signifying the airport’s unwavering dedication to sustainability, and pink, specifically allocated for female passengers and operated by female drivers, thus amplifying safety and inclusivity for all travellers. Each passenger is also provided with a complimentary Pink Card containing emergency contact numbers for the duty manager, local police, and ambulance services, further enhancing safety measures,” the BIAL said.