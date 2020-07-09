FKCCI seeks withdrawal of lockdown in city’s commercial centres

In the backdrop of cases surging and people wary of stepping out of their houses, the trade body FKCCI expressed regret over the fact that the BBMP has not unsealed a few commercial centres which it had closed down on June 24.

The areas are a hub of industries and trading activities which results in the daily turnover of around ₹100 crores, resulting in a collection of nearly ₹1 crore in taxes, a statement from FKCCI added.

"The footpath merchants are more responsible for spreading the pandemics as they do not maintain social distance nor they follow governments procedure to control the pandemic. We request you to control the footpath merchants strictly. There are no residential locations in the area,” said C.R. Janardhana, president, FKCCI.

Many shopkeepers had voluntarily downed shutters when cases started to rise.