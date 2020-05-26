Bengaluru

Five-year-old travels alone from Delhi under ‘special category’

Staff Reporter Bengaluru 26 May 2020 01:14 IST
Updated: 26 May 2020 01:14 IST

A five year old boy named Vihaan Sharma travelled alone on a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru as domestic flights resumed operation from Monday.

Vihaan was holding a placard that read ‘special category’ at Kempegowda International Airport on Monday, that caught the attention of everyone. Vihaan’s mother said that he had gone to Delhi before the lockdown and could not return as domestic air services were suspended. “He has come back to Bengaluru after three months,” she added. He was sent home as home quarantine was allowed for children below 10 years.

KIA tweeted, “Welcome home, Vihaan! #BLRairport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all our passengers.”

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Bengaluru
air transport
travel and commuting
Delhi
Bangalore
Karnataka
Read more...