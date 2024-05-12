Five-year-old boy killed in a freak car accident in Bengaluru

A five-year-old boy was killed, and another boy, also aged five, was injured when the car of the deceased boy’s family ran over them in Murugeshpalya on Sunday (May 12). The children, who are neighbours, were playing in front of their houses.

The deceased boy, Aarav, and the other boy were playing while the former’s family was busy preparing for a function. A third boy, who is around 18 years old and related to a policeman staying in another neighbouring house, was cleaning the car outside the house.

According to the police, the 18-year-old boy started the car and stepped on the accelerator. As a result, the car moved forward, knocking down a few vehicles before running over the two boys who were playing. Both the children sustained severe injuries.

Residents of the area rushed to the two to the nearby Manipal Hospitals. However, Aarav, who suffered a severe head injury, was declared dead at the hospital, while the other boy sustained fractures in his leg.

Soon after the accident, the accused boy ran into the house and locked himself up until Jeevan Bhima Nagar Traffic Police rushed to the spot and detained the boy for further investigations.

The deceased boy Aarav’s birthday was due next month, lamented his father Tamare Kannan. Based on the father’s complaint, police have now booked a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence against the elder boy and detained him. A forensic examination of the vehicle and the spot is underway.

