Five-year-old boy killed after coming under goods vehicle in Bengaluru

Published - October 14, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old was killed when he accidentally slipped and came under a moving goods vehicle in front of his relative’s house in K.G. Halli police station limits recently. The deceased was identified as Tahir.

According to the police, he was crossing the road when he accidentally bumped into a stationary scooter in front of the house, lost balance and fell on the road, and came under the wheels of the moving goods lorry, said the police .

Passers-by shifted him to hospital where Tahir was declared as brought dead.

The K.G. Halli traffic police have registered a case of death owing to negligence and rash and negligent driving against the driver and arrested him.

Tahir was a resident of Gudddahalli and had come to his relative’s house on vacation.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

