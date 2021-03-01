Bengaluru

Five student-built satellites on PSLV-C51 rocket

Five student-built satellites rode into space on ISRO’s PSLV-C51 rocket, which lifted off from the launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.

One of them was a micro satellite, RSAT, designed by PES University.

Officially christened Sindhu Netra, the RSAT is an Indian technology demonstration satellite funded by the Defence Research Development Organisation’s (DRDO) research centre Imarat, Hyderabad, to identify suspicious ships, said a press release from the university.

