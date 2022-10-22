Unidentified men poison nine stray dogs in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 22, 2022 21:41 IST

One of the stray dogs which was poisoned at Hulimavu being treated by NGOs in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Hulimavu police are on the lookout for unidentified men who poisoned nine stray dogs, including a female dog and her four pups, and a kitten who died — near Shantiniketan layout in Arakere on Thursday. The activists rescued four stay dogs which fell ill after they consumed poison laced food and are now being treated at a veterinary hospital.

Based on the complaint by Rajkumar M.J., the police have registered a case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act on Friday and efforts are on to track down the accused.

The incident came to light when one of the dog feeders noticed the stray dogs did not turn up to get their feed. She started searching for them with the help of other animal activists to find them lying motionless inside concrete drainage pipes.

The activists initially suspected that it was a snake bite incident, but later found four more strays in semi-conscious state and rushed them to a veterinary hospital nearby where the doctors treated them.

On Saturday, the doctors performed the postmortem of the deceased animals at Chamarajapet veterinary hospital, while the other dogs are recovering. The Hulimavu police are now trying to ascertain the details of the suspects who are behind the poisoning of the stray.

