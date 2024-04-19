ADVERTISEMENT

Five social enterprises bag INR 4.5 million in funding at SBI Youth for India Conclave

April 19, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Youth for India Conclave served as a platform for social sector organisations for dialogue, networking and possible collaborations in the rural development sector

The Hindu Bureau

The Sahyog winners, Shraddha Gosavi, Nishant Kr. Singh, Jagannath Sahoo, President & COO, SBI Foundation, Sanjay Prakash, MD & CEO, SBI Foundation, Ashwini Laxman Shelke, Dr. Gayathri Swahar, Senior Director, Social Entrepreneurship at The/Nudge Institute, Gyan Prakash, National Program Coordinator, SBI Youth for India, Nupur Poharkar and Dr. Steward  Gracian (from left). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank group recently hosted the two-day SBI Youth for India Conclave in Bengaluru, offering a dynamic platform to social entrepreneurs and trailblazers from the social sector. The event, held in Bangalore witnessed the convergence of social entrepreneurs, academia, civil society representatives, and alumni of the SBI Youth for India (YFI) Programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Youth for India Conclave served as a platform for social sector organisations for dialogue, networking and possible collaborations in the rural development sector.

The pitch fest

The conclave featured an array of interactive sessions, including advisory forums, speed networking, boot camps, YFI Sahyog-The Pitch Fest, and formal and informal discussions, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among non-profits, think tanks, YFI Fellows, and other stakeholders from across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the release, YFI Conclave, ‘SBI YFI Sahyog - The Pitch Fest’ saw 9 social enterprises compete for funding, where 5 winners were granted seed funding of INR 4.5 million. The initiative aims to provide seed funding to promising non- profit and for-profit ventures led by SBI YFI alumni, facilitating their continued efforts towards social impact and community development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The selection process

The selection process for the winning ventures involved assessment and evaluation conducted by a jury comprising Sanjay Prakash (MD & CEO, SBI Foundation), Jagannath Sahoo (President & COO, SBI Foundation), Gayathri Swahar, Senior Director, Social Entrepreneurship at The/Nudge Institute and Co-founder of Ycook India, Suresh Krishna Bandi, Associate Vice President- Programs & Partnerships, I-Ventures@ ISB, Hyderabad, and Gyan Prakash Program Head, SBI Youth For India Fellowship.

Social impact projects

Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director & CEO of SBI Foundation, said, “Through initiatives like the Youth for India Fellowship, we have witnessed firsthand how our young Fellows have harnessed their potential to initiate tangible social impact projects in rural communities. Having impacted 1,50,000+ lives in 250+ villages across the length and breadth of the country, we take pride in nurturing social entrepreneurship and contributing to India’s national priorities around rural development.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US