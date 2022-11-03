Five robbers arrested

The North East division police arrested five robbers in three separate cases recently. These robbers used to waylay lonely commuters during night, threaten and assault them with knives and snatched whatever valuables were on them, especially mobile phones, said the police.

The arrested have been identified as Vishnu, 21, and Mahesh, 20, from Thanisandra, Imtiaz Khan, 33, from Hennur, Rehaman, 34, from R.T. Nagar and Sanjeev Kumar, 19, from Yelahanka New Town.

According to the police, Vishnu and Mahesh had attacked a man relieving himself from behind, stabbed him in the neck and made away with his mobile phone and other valuables in Sampigehalli. In another case in Sampigehalli, Imtiaz Khan and Rehaman were arrested for robberies of lonely commuters and snatching their mobile phones. Sanjeev Kumar has also been arrested for snatching mobile phones in the area in multiple cases.