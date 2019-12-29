Five officials booked for faking caste

A police constable is among five government employees booked by the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) for allegedly securing government jobs by faking their caste.

The DCRE had received complaints against all five. After an investigation, it was found that they had submitted fake certificates while joining service.

Narasimhaiah C., police inspector of DCRE Cell, stated in his complaint that they received a complaint from Selvaraj that 50-year-old Kokila N., working in ITI, had submitted a fake certificate to show that she belongs to the schedule caste and had cheated the government. In another incident, a district social welfare officer had filed a complaint stating that Balu K. had taken a fake case certificate and was working as a driver in ITI.

In another case, Pradeep Kumar P.M., police inspector of DCRE, said that 36-year-old Yoganth, working as a constable in Vidhana Soudha police station, had submitted fake caste certificate.

Puttamma, working as a senior accountant in the Accountant General’s Office, was also found to have faked her caste to secure a government job in 1979.

The fifth case was of D. Venkatesh, working in the Institute of Food Science, Malleswaram.

The Halasuru Gate police, who have taken up a case, have booked all five under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Ordinance 2014, Sections 420 (cheating), 198 (using as true a certificate known to be false) and 196 (using evidence known to be false) of the IPC.

The Halasuru Gate police said that there are more than 15 such cases this year of people working in various government departments for over a decade after securing jobs with fake caste certificates. “They have been served notices to appear for questioning,” an officer said.