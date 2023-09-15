Five new traffic and six new women’s police stations in Bengaluru

September 15, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru city police will be strengthened with 2,454 additional personnel, including 230 additional personnel for the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said. He also said the government would form five new traffic police stations and six women’s police stations in the city.

“I had announced the formation of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) West and East divisions in my Budget speech of 2016-17. But only CAR (West) has been formed and now, we have decided to form CAR (East) at a cost of ₹60 crore,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said after the senior police officers’ annual conference in the city on Friday.

“We have also decided to renovate the 148-year-old heritage building that once housed the City Police Commissioner’s office at a cost of ₹3 crore. We will ensure there won’t be any damage to the building,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that the government had earmarked ₹100 crore for the Karnataka State police to buy new vehicles. This will include patrolling vehicles for several police units across the State.

