GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five more phones with active SIM cards seized from Central Prison

Published - September 26, 2024 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Despite heightened security and surveillance, mobile phones with active SIM cards continue to be seized in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. Two fresh FIRs have been registered following the discovery of five mobile phones and SIM cards inside the prison on Sunday and Tuesday.

Prison officials now suspect that some inmates and prison staff may be operating a “mobile service” inside the facility. During an inspection led by Sharanaiah Hiremath, the prison jailor, an under-trial prisoner (UTP) named Madhu, was found carrying a mobile phone and behaving suspiciously near the special security cell. Further searches led to the recovery of another phone with an active SIM card hidden under a wash basin in the washroom.

Authorities believe that these mobile phones are being used by inmates who pay high prices to gangs. There is also suspicion that some prison staff may be involved, as smuggling phones into the prison without inside help is deemed unlikely.

In another raid led by Assistant Superintendent Karna B. Kshathri, three additional mobile phones with active SIM cards were found on the window sill of the washroom in Barrack No. 8, where UTPs are housed.

All five seized phones have been sent for forensic analysis by the Parappana Agrahara Police.

This incident has drawn further attention to ongoing security issues at the prison. Following a previous high-profile incident involving actor Darshan, a security audit was conducted, leading to the installation of additional mobile jammers, surveillance cameras, and tighter security checks. However, since these measures were introduced, more than two dozen mobile phones have been confiscated from the prison.

Published - September 26, 2024 12:05 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.