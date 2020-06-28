Five more COVID-19 care centres notified

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has notified five more COVID-19 care centres in the city where asymptotic patients and those with mild symptoms can be monitored. This brings the total number of centres to seven.
The five new facilities will have f 1,600 beds in total and each will have a dedicated medical team, essential facilities, including ambulances, and adequate security. The existing two centres — one at Haj Bhavan and the other at Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram — have around 400 beds each. A centre is currency being readied at the indoor stadium in Koramangala. According to a civic official, many beds at the existing two centres are occupied.
BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that bigger spaces like Palace Grounds, Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road, Karnataka trade Promotion Organisation in Whitefield, Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, and a venue in Bommanahalli have also been short-listed and will be converted as and when demand arises.
Another senior BBMP official said that they are also looking at hostels of engineering colleges. “Inspection of hostels in a few colleges has already been done,” said the official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath