Five more COVID-19 care centres notified

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has notified five more COVID-19 care centres in the city where asymptotic patients and those with mild symptoms can be monitored. This brings the total number of centres to seven.

The five new facilities will have f 1,600 beds in total and each will have a dedicated medical team, essential facilities, including ambulances, and adequate security. The existing two centres — one at Haj Bhavan and the other at Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram — have around 400 beds each. A centre is currency being readied at the indoor stadium in Koramangala. According to a civic official, many beds at the existing two centres are occupied.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that bigger spaces like Palace Grounds, Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road, Karnataka trade Promotion Organisation in Whitefield, Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, and a venue in Bommanahalli have also been short-listed and will be converted as and when demand arises.

Another senior BBMP official said that they are also looking at hostels of engineering colleges. “Inspection of hostels in a few colleges has already been done,” said the official.