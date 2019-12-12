Five men booked for slaughtering cow

The Konanakunte police are on the lookout for five persons who had allegedly stolen a cow and slaughtered it and escaped after the owner of the cow spotted them in the act.
Based on the complaint filed by the owner Chamundi Yadav, the police have registered a case against the accused charging them under Sections 379 (Theft) and 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) on Monday.
According to Yadav, he had left the cows to graze at the farm in Pillaganahalli and gone home for lunch. He returned to the field to fetch the cattle and found a group of men armed with knives and a slaughtered cow nearby.
Yadav raised an alarm and charged at them. The accused fled. Yadav identified one of the accused as Arman Nyamath.
