Five lakh vaccinations daily from September 1: Bommai

Bengaluru

28 August 2021 01:45 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the State would start administering five lakh COVID-19 vaccine jabs daily from September 1 with support from the Centre.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We did five lakh vaccinations on a trial basis on Wednesday. Now we will start administering five lakh jabs from September 1.”

He also said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had, during his visit to Delhi, promised his support and said the Centre would supply vaccine based on the consumption of the State.

Replying to a question on COVID-19 curbs during the Gauri-Ganesh festival next month, the Chief Minister said such issues would be discussed at the meeting of COVID-19 experts scheduled for August 30.

Regarding his meeting with Union Minister of Commerce and Textiles Piyush Goyal, Mr. Bommai said he has sought the Centre’s support to the State’s proposal for a mega textile park in the State. Mr. Goyal asked him to send the proposal and is said to have assured all kinds of subsidy from the Centre for the project.

The Chief Minister also said that he met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to continue the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, as it is ending in 2022. She said a decision may be taken on this issue at the GST Council meeting.