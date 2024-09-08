GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five killed, three injured in accident in Madhugiri

Updated - September 08, 2024 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Five people were killed, and three others were injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Sunday (September 8) night near Keregalapalya in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district.

The victims include a 12-year-old girl, Sidhu, two of her family members, and the car driver, Yogesh. The family was returning to their home in J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, after visiting their native place, Yettinahal in Pavagada taluk, for the Gowri-Ganesha festivals. The fifth person who died, Nagaraj, was in the other car heading from Madhugiri to Koratagere.

According to a senior police official, the accident occurred when the car heading towards Bengaluru attempted to overtake a truck and collided with the oncoming vehicle. The crash took place on a steep, uneven road, where poor visibility and the driver’s misjudgment contributed to the fatal incident.

The impact left both vehicles severely mangled, making it difficult for passersby and police to rescue those trapped inside. Traffic in the area was disrupted for some time until authorities managed to clear the wreckage.

Published - September 08, 2024 10:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.