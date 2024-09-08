Five killed, three injured in accident in Madhugiri

Five people were killed, and three others were injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Sunday (September 8) night near Keregalapalya in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district.

The victims include a 12-year-old girl, Sidhu, two of her family members, and the car driver, Yogesh. The family was returning to their home in J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, after visiting their native place, Yettinahal in Pavagada taluk, for the Gowri-Ganesha festivals. The fifth person who died, Nagaraj, was in the other car heading from Madhugiri to Koratagere.

According to a senior police official, the accident occurred when the car heading towards Bengaluru attempted to overtake a truck and collided with the oncoming vehicle. The crash took place on a steep, uneven road, where poor visibility and the driver’s misjudgment contributed to the fatal incident.

The impact left both vehicles severely mangled, making it difficult for passersby and police to rescue those trapped inside. Traffic in the area was disrupted for some time until authorities managed to clear the wreckage.