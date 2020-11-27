Five killed as truck hits two cars and ploughs into tea stall
The accident took place on the outskirts of Chickballapur
Five people were killed and six others were injured after a container truck collided with a car and then ploughed into other vehicles and a roadside tea stall at Chadulapura Cross on National Highway 7 on the outskirts of Chickballapur on Thursday. Most of the victims had stopped for a tea break.
According to the police, the Haryana-registered container truck was heading towards Hyderabad from Bengaluru. “The driver Shahul, 24, failed to see a speed breaker and lost control of the vehicle. The truck collided with two cars before going straight through the tea shop,” said a police officer.
Two people died on the spot while three others succumbed in a hospital later in the day.
“We have arrested Shahul. He was driving in a rash and negligent manner, which led to the death of so many people,” said a senior police officer.
The deceased have been identified as Yamunachar, 44, an advocate; H.V. Venkatesh, 44, a clerk in the Taluk Agricultural Produce Co-operative Marketing Society Ltd. in Chikkaballapur; Kalanjiam, 47, a resident of Banaswadi; Nitesh Gowda, 25, from Doddaballapur; and Rangapp, 55, from Srinivasapura. The six injured persons were admitted to various hospitals.