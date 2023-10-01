ADVERTISEMENT

Five, including four children, injured in a freak accident during birthday celebration in Bengaluru

October 01, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A birthday celebration turned tragic as five people, including four children, sustained severe burns after a helium balloon they were carrying came in contact with an electric wire and exploded, followed by a fire at a house in Belathur in Kadugodi on Saturday night.

The injured have been identified as Vijay Aditya Kumar, 44,  an employee with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, his two sons, Dhyanchand (7), a class I student, and Sohila (3), Ishan Lokesh (2) and Sanjay Shivakumar (8) a class III student.

According to the police, the incident took place at Vijay Kumar’s residence in Belathur, K.R. Puram, at 9.30 p.m. when the kids had assembled to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. While the birthday girl went to drink milk, children were coming down from the terrace with gas-filled balloons in their hands. As one of them came in contact with a live electric wire close to the house, it exploded, following which there was a fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The neighbours rushed the injured to a nearby hospital from there shifted to Victoria Hospital, where they are being treated at the burns ward. Sources said all are out of danger. Sanjeev M. Patil, DCP (Whitefield), said they had taken up a case and were probing further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US