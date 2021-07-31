Five held for murder of rowdy-sheeter outside Banaswadi police station

The city police cracked the recent murder of a rowdy-sheeter in HRBR Layout and arrested five men. A gang of assailants had hacked to death Harish near Banaswadi police station, where he had been called for investigation in another case, on July 28.

The arrested have been identified as rowdy-sheeter Rakshith and his associates Nelson, Indrajith, Subhash, and Avinash, all in their 30s. “The victim had assaulted Rakshith over a trivial matter in 2017 and since then the two were trying to undermine each other. Both are residents of Dodda Banaswadi,” said the police. Harish had reportedly threatened Rakshith’s family, forcing them to vacate their house and move to Hennur. According to sources, he allegedly visited Rakshith’s brother’s tea stall on Outer Ring Road recently and threatened to kill him. “Following this, Rakshith hatched a plan to eliminate Harish,” said the police.