Five engineering students held for vandalising 14 cars

Bengaluru

27 September 2021 01:07 IST

The police have arrested five engineering students who had allegedly vandalised 14 cars at Rajarajeshwarinagar and Kengeri in the early hours of September 23. Investigations revealed the accused had committed the act while under the influence of alcohol.

The group of friends — computer science students of a private engineering college in the city — were returning from a birthday party, said a police officer. On the way back, they vandalised six cars at Krishna Garden in Rajarajeshwarinagar police station limits and eight cars at Nanjappa Block in Kengeri station limits.

“Based on CCTV camera footage and other clues, we identified five students who had attended a friend’s birthday party in an apartment at Kengeri. They had come out around 2 a.m. to buy soft drinks and had taken them from a store attached to a 24x7 petrol pump. While returning, they went on a rampage and hit the windshields of the cars with a cricket bat they were carrying. While three accused lived in the apartment in Kengeri, two were staying in the college hostel,” the police said.

The police have seized two bikes and the bat from the accused. “The cricket bat seized from the accused had pieces of glass from the windshield still struck on it,” the police officer said.