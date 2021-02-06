Five-day National Horticulture Fair from February 8

The five-day National Horticulture Fair scheduled to start on February 8 at the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) campus will also have an online presence allowing people from all over the country to participate virtually.
IIHR Director M.R. Dinesh told reporters here that the theme this year would be ‘Horticulture for Start-Up and Stand-Up India’ to encourage farmers to become entrepreneurs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair, organised by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and IIHR, will be held both online and offline. “Physical entry of participants has been restricted to 30,000,” he said.
He added that the 721 Krishi Vijnana Kendras and 11 Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes across the country will facilitate farmers to participate in the virtual fair. Arrangements have also been made in agricultural training centres of respective state governments. Those interested in participating, may register on NHF 2021 website (https://nhf2021.iihr.res.in).
As many as 211 live demonstrations will be showcased at NHF, with IIHR also facilitating online interactions between farmers and scientists.
The fair will also include exhibition stalls from public and private sectors, live demonstrations of improved varieties and technologies, farmers-entrepreneurs-scientists’ interactions, sale of seeds, planting material and products from ICAR-IIHR and other public and private firms for the benefit of end users.
