Five buses destroyed in fire

Published - June 29, 2024 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Five buses belonging to a private nursing college were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a makeshift parking lot at Hegganahalli Cross on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was noticed around 2.30 p.m. in one of the buses parked on a vacant site. It spread to four buses in no time. The management of the college had parked seven buses for repair at the vacant site where other vehicles were also parked.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the fire before it could spread to the other vehicles. No one was injured. Rajagopal Nagar police, based on a complaint from the college management, initiated a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire.

