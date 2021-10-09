Five booked for travelling to Yemen in violation of ban

Immigration officials on Wednesday caught five persons – four men and a woman from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka – for travelling to Yemen despite the Government of India banning citizens from visiting Yemen. They were caught after they landed in Kempegowda International Airport from Yemen via Dubai on Wednesday morning.

While checking their travel documents, an immigration officer realised that the accused had first gone to Dubai in 2019 from Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. From Dubai, they reached Yeman via Jordan, despite the ban.

They worked as staff nurses at Aden Refinery Hospital in Yemen for two years before returning to India. The airport police have registered a case and booked the five based on a complaint filed by the immigration officer, charging them under various sections of the Passports Act, 1967.

The ban was enforced by the Indian Government after Father Tom Uzhunnalil, a priest from Kerala, was abducted by Yemeni terrorists in 2016 while he was in Aden.