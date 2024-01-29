ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested for killing friend in drunken brawl in Bengaluru

January 29, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Subramanyapura police arrested a gang of five people who allegedly killed their friend in a drunken brawl recently.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Chandrashekhar, Pritham, Yashwanth, Prashant, and Lankesh, were working as cab drivers and private firm employees.

According to the police, the victim, Darshan, had got money from his family to buy groceries, but he went along with the accused to a local bar.

After getting drunk, the accused allegedly started to fight, following which Darshan went to his friend’s house and continued to drink. The accused then followed Darshan and started fighting with his friend over a trivial row. Darshan tried to pacify them, but the accused, in an inebriated state, assaulted him and killed him on the spot, said the police.

The accused fled the scene. The police rushed to the spot and later tracked down the accused and arrested them.

