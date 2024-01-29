GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five arrested for killing friend in drunken brawl in Bengaluru

January 29, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Subramanyapura police arrested a gang of five people who allegedly killed their friend in a drunken brawl recently.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Chandrashekhar, Pritham, Yashwanth, Prashant, and Lankesh, were working as cab drivers and private firm employees.

According to the police, the victim, Darshan, had got money from his family to buy groceries, but he went along with the accused to a local bar.

After getting drunk, the accused allegedly started to fight, following which Darshan went to his friend’s house and continued to drink. The accused then followed Darshan and started fighting with his friend over a trivial row. Darshan tried to pacify them, but the accused, in an inebriated state, assaulted him and killed him on the spot, said the police.

The accused fled the scene. The police rushed to the spot and later tracked down the accused and arrested them.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.