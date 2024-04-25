Five arrested for kidnap and rape of 23-year-old woman 

April 25, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

The High Grounds police have arrested five persons in a case where a 23-year-old government employee was allegedly kidnapped from the city, taken to Chitradurga, and raped.

The incident happened three days ago. The victim had booked a cab to go to her office around 8 a.m. However, a gang of four men who came in a car allegedly kidnapped her and sped away. She was taken to Chitradurga, where she was kept at a lodge and raped by her collegemate, who had been forcing her to marry him. The accused had reportedly professed love and had been pestering her to marry him for a few months now. But the victim had turned down his offer.

The victim said she fled the lodge in Chitradurga and reached her home a day later and narrated her ordeal to her family, following which she lodged a complaint with the High Grounds police. The police arrested five people and they have been charged with kidnap and conspiracy, while the main accused has also been charged with rape.