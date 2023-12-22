Five arrested for forging papers of senior citizen to get ₹3 crore bank loan

December 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The economic offences wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested a gang of five people on the charge of cheating a senior citizen and forging her property papers to get a bank loan of ₹3 crore.

According to the police, the victim was living alone in J.P. Nagar after her children relocated abroad. The victim wanted to join them and approached the accused, who are in real estate, to help sell her property .

Promising to help her, the accused took copies of the documents and fabricated them to avail themselves of a loan of ₹3 crore.

The cheating came to light when the victim received a notice to repay the dues. The victim approached the Puttenahalli police on December 14.

The CCB took over the case and tracked down the accused based on the bank account transactions. The police have seized the documents used to avail the loans and have frozen their accounts.

Further investigation is on to ascertain the criminal background of the accused.

