GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five arrested for forging papers of senior citizen to get ₹3 crore bank loan

December 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The economic offences wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested a gang of five people on the charge of cheating a senior citizen and forging her property papers to get a bank loan of ₹3 crore.

According to the police, the victim was living alone in J.P. Nagar after her children relocated abroad. The victim wanted to join them and approached the accused, who are in real estate, to help sell her property .

Promising to help her, the accused took copies of the documents and fabricated them to avail themselves of a loan of ₹3 crore.

The cheating came to light when the victim received a notice to repay the dues. The victim approached the Puttenahalli police on December 14.

The CCB took over the case and tracked down the accused based on the bank account transactions. The police have seized the documents used to avail the loans and have frozen their accounts.

Further investigation is on to ascertain the criminal background of the accused.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.