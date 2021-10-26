Five arrested for cab driver’s murder

Bengaluru

The Byatarayanapura police have arrested a gang of five persons who allegedly killed a 43-year-old cab driver over a financial row on Friday.

According to the police, the accused confronted the victim, Chandrashekhar, at Hosakerehalli NICE Road junction and stabbed him with a dagger, before crushing his head with a boulder.

The Byatarayanapura police, during the course of investigation, found that the accused had a financial row with the victim. They analysed the victim’s call record details to confirm the cause of death. Based on the information, the police arrested Bhaskar, 46, Srinivasa, 33, Girish, 30, Paramesh, 37, and Manjunath, 36.

The accused reportedly confessed to the police that the victim had borrowed money from them and refused to return it. After repeated warnings to get back the money, they decided to kill him, the police added.