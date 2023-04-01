ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested; 49 kg of ambergris seized

April 01, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The K.S. Layout police have arrested a gang of five from Kerala and recovered 49 kg of ambergris, estimated to be worth ₹15 crore, from them.

The accused, Sajir Mohammed Kunni, 36; Saleem Salam, 30; Charles George, 34; Viju Thangappai, 41, and Noushad Mohammed were caught while waiting for a client to deliver the consignment near Yelachenahalli on Kanakapura Road, said the police.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided the place on Thursday, arrested the accused and seized the ambergris.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused are from different parts of Kerala and were working as cab drivers, mechanics, and fishermen. The accused initially told the police they had bought the ambergris from their source and tried to sell it in the city to make a huge profit. However, a detailed probe revealed that the accused were carriers working on behalf of a person based in Kerala, said the police.

The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US