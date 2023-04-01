HamberMenu
Five arrested; 49 kg of ambergris seized

April 01, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The K.S. Layout police have arrested a gang of five from Kerala and recovered 49 kg of ambergris, estimated to be worth ₹15 crore, from them.

The accused, Sajir Mohammed Kunni, 36; Saleem Salam, 30; Charles George, 34; Viju Thangappai, 41, and Noushad Mohammed were caught while waiting for a client to deliver the consignment near Yelachenahalli on Kanakapura Road, said the police.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided the place on Thursday, arrested the accused and seized the ambergris.

The accused are from different parts of Kerala and were working as cab drivers, mechanics, and fishermen. The accused initially told the police they had bought the ambergris from their source and tried to sell it in the city to make a huge profit. However, a detailed probe revealed that the accused were carriers working on behalf of a person based in Kerala, said the police.

The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act.

