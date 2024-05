May 06, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

A large number of fish were seen floating dead in a pond at Ane Park at Jayamahal. The residents say the fish died as the dissolved oxygen level dropped drastically. The incident is suspected to have occurred during the weekend.

A resident said the water in the pond is rapidly depleting. The fish did not get sufficient dissolved oxygen to breathe, and they died, the resident added. The resident further said the horticulture department, which is maintaining the park, recently cleaned the pond.

