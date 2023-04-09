Fish kill at Seetharampalya lake after sewage water enters water body

April 09, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

A fish kill incident was reported at Seetharampalya lake on Saturday after sewage water entered the lake following the recent rainfall. With this incident, a total of four fish kills have occurred in the city this year.

According to citizen activists, fish kills have occurred twice at Kothanur lake and once at Iblur lake so far. Citizens have alleged that such incidents occur as a result of a lack of maintenance at various levels by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials.

“BBMP has set aside a portion of its budget to build diversion channels near the mouth of lakes to keep away sewage water. However, there is no maintenance of these inlets and when there is some blockage, even solid waste enters the lakes,” said Raghavendra Pachhapur, of ActionAid India.

He added, “While BBMP officials are not concerned about the water quality, the BWSSB also does not ensure to keep the water clean.”

Fish kill attributed to rianfall

BBMP officials, however, said that at most lakes in the city, active monitoring of inlets are taking place on a regular basis and attributed the fish kill incidents to rainfall, which results in a change in water quality change. “The BWSSB should control the entry of unauthorised sewage water into lakes,” said Vijay Haridas, Chief Engineer, Lakes, BBMP.

Speaking about the fish kill at Seetharampalya lake, Bhuprada, executive engineer (lakes) of Mahadevapura Zone, BBMP, said “There is no diversion channel at this lake. This was handed over to the BBMP in 2020 and it was being maintained by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) under their CSR programme. We have not started the development of this lake under priority yet.”

“When it recently rained, sewage water has entered through the inlets thereby causing the fish kill. We will consider developing this lake on priority in next year’s budget,” she further said.