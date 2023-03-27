First weekday: Techies and students ride the metro, express happiness over hassle-free commute

March 27, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The new metro line between Krishnarajapura and Whitefield saw its first-weekday crowd on Monday (March 27), as working professionals and students thronged metro stations during the peak hours. Employees were happy that they could reach their workspace in the IT corridor without the usual commuting hassles.

They demanded that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expedite the pending work between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Pura.

“I used to spend about ₹3,000-4,000 on fuel every month. Now I don’t have to take my bike anymore. I wish more people use the metro,” said Akash, an employee at a private firm.

Keerthi S., a medical college student who travels from Nagarbhavi to Whitefield every day, said, “For every Bengalurean, the dream is to travel to Whitefield faster without traffic gridlock and save money. Now, that’s possible, at around ₹70.” Earlier, she used to spend around ₹300-400 every day on travel.

Feeder buses

The missing link between Krishnarajapura and Baiyyappanahalli stations was yet again pointed out as a problem. Even though feeder buses were running, passengers encountered difficulties. Some people felt the authorities could have waited for a couple of more months and opened the entire stretch in one go.

The travel time in feeder buses was said to vary from 15 to 30 minutes depending on the traffic. “The routes are confusing, and the buses are never on time. But since it’s been only a couple of days, I hope it will get better. It is more convenient than hailing a cab or auto, but they should work on making them more punctual and accessible,” said Padma N., a software engineer.

Ridership figures

More than 27,000 passengers travelled on the new line on the first day, and the number dropped to around 22,000 on Monday. “On the first day, many travellers were there just because of curiosity. On Monday, it was mostly regular travellers. The number will gradually increase in the coming days,” an official said.

Arumugam, a daily wage worker travelling from Kengeri to Whitefield daily, said, “Travelling was a burden. I had to change many buses, and if buses were not available, I had to hail an auto which was expensive.” He said now he no longer has to worry, and he is able to reach his workplace easily and on time.”

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez said pending work near Benniganahalli is progressing well, and the agency is confident of starting commercial operations on the entire line of 15 km by June.