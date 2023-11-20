First train of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line rolls out from China

November 20, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) factory in China has rolled out one Namma Metro prototype coach that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) will deploy on the upcoming Yellow Line, which is likely to be operational in February, 2024.

According to BMRCL sources, the prototype has been rolled out recently and it may reach the city next month.

In 2019, the Chinese company obtained a ₹1,578-crore contract to deliver 216 metro coaches to BMRCL. However, they were unable to fulfil the contract owing to not having established a manufacturing plant in India as stipulated.

“The firm will deliver the prototype sets of six-coach trains and it has been rolled out and all other coaches will be supplied to BMRCL in phases. The officials had gone to China to inspect and facilitate transit of the coaches,” an official from BMRCL said.

Earlier, BMRCL had issued several notices to CRRC, contemplating the encashment of its ₹372-crore bank guarantee. Presently, the Chinese company has partnered with Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons to supply the remaining coaches.

“CRRC has entered into an MoU with an Indian company for coach manufacturing. We expect the arrival of these coaches, which will be deployed on the R.V. Road – Bommasandra line,” the official added.

The Namma Metro’s R.V. Road - Bommasandra line, a 19-km elevated Yellow Line, is anticipated to be operational by next year.

