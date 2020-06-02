Bengaluru

First train from Mumbai reaches Bengaluru

The first train from Mumbai, a COVID-19 hotspot, reached Bengaluru with over 1,000 passengers Tuesday morning.

Presently all the passengers are being deboarded in phases from the train. While all are being tested for symptoms and temperature, throat swabs are being collected of those vulnerable to COVID-19 like children, senior citizens, pregnant women at the Railway Station itself so their test results arrive early.

The remaining will be tested during quarantine, senior health officials said.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Karnataka government, those arriving from Maharashtra have to undergo seven days institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine. The passengers who came by Udayan Express are being now taken to institutional quarantine centres of their choice.

Meanwhile, two passengers were seen leaving the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in an autorickshaw even before they were tested. City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao appealed to them through media to report back to the railway station and subject themselves to medical tests and institutional quarantine. “We have the number of the auto-rickshaw. It is easy to track them down using the reservation list. If we track them down, a criminal case will be booked against them,” he said.

