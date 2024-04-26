First-time voters in Bengaluru exercise their franchise with enthusiasm

April 26, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Several first-time voters participated in the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 26, exercising their constitutional right with zeal and enthusiasm. There are 1,79,006 young voters in the four Bengaluru city constituencies alone.

For many of these young citizens, casting their vote for the first time was a moment of pride and responsibility. Speaking to The Hindu, several first-time voters shared their experiences and aspirations.

“I felt a sense of empowerment as I walked into the polling booth,” said Priya Rao, a first-time voter from the Jayanagar constituency. “It was a surreal experience to finally have a say in shaping the future of our country. I chose candidates who I believe have a vision for a better Bengaluru and India,” she added.

The sentiment was echoed by Richard Samuel, a BTM Layout resident who emphasised the importance of informed decision-making. “I researched each candidate’s manifesto and track record before choosing. Our city faces numerous challenges, from traffic congestion to environmental degradation, and I voted for candidates who prioritize sustainable development and infrastructure improvement of the city,” he said.

However, the excitement of casting their first vote was also tinged with a sense of urgency and expectation. Many first-time voters expressed their demands for accountable governance and tangible action on pressing issues.

“I want our elected representatives to listen to the youth and address our concerns,” asserted Manavi Shankar, a resident from Malleshwaram. “We need policies that promote job creation, education reform, and women’s safety. Our voices matter, and we expect our leaders to deliver on their promises,” she said.

In addition to their demands for responsive governance, first-time voters highlighted the need for transparency and integrity in the electoral process. “I was dismayed by the prevalence of misinformation and negative campaigning in this election. Our parents and elders have been flooded with misinformation on social media, especially on WhatsApp. The election commission should sort these issues out. As voters, we deserve honest and respectful discourse from our candidates. I hope future elections will be conducted with greater integrity and civility,” said Sandeep Shenoy, a resident of Tilaknagar.

Shreya Patel from Koramangala emphasised her independent approach to voting, revealing that she made her decision without seeking advice or input from her parents, friends, and family. “Voting is not merely a right but a profound responsibility,” she affirmed. “As first-time voters, we wield the authority to influence the trajectory of our nation. My choice was made independently, devoid of any influence from family or friends. It is incumbent upon us to independently discern and elect the most deserving candidate,” Ms. Patel asserted.