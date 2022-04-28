First semester college students still waiting for exam timetable

Students, faculty attribute delays to NEP

Bangalore City University students are upset over delays in the first semester examinations, the timetable for which has still not been released. “We have completed more than eight months and have already lost time due to the pandemic. We don’t want to waste any more time. When we ask our professors, they don’t give an answer and simply say that the university will fix a date,” said Bhaviya, a student at Government First Grade College, Basavanagudi.

Faculty and college principals attributed the delays in the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), which was rolled out this academic year. “We are facing some problems as it is a completely new system. Some of the issues are technical such as server problems, data entry, etc. But we have solved most of these issues and are preparing to conduct the first semester examination soon,” said a principal of a popular college in Bengaluru. He said the college was hoping to begin examinations by May 9.

Another student pointed out that they are yet to complete the year even while the next batch of students are preparing to enrol in by June.

Abhaya Diwakar, district president, AIDSO, said the NEP calls for fundamental changes in the curriculum. “This is for the first time that two batches will be in the same year. Even students are finding it difficult to adjust to interdisciplinary subject courses and four-year degrees. A few days ago, on behalf of AIDSO, we met with the vice-chancellors of Bangalore City University and Bangalore North University regarding the examination date. But so far the timetable has not been fixed,” he said.

Under the NEP, students have the choice to enrol in subjects such as digital fluency. However, colleges are struggling to get trained teachers and frame a syllabus. A few colleges started such classes barely a month ago.

When contacted, Bangalore City University Vice-Chancellor Prof Lingaraja Gandhi, said: According to NEP 2020, data pertaining to students have to be entered into the UUCMS portal. Students and colleges also need to verify all the data. We have a large number of students from other States as well, so verifying their documents is a lengthy process.”

Echoing the views of college heads, he pointed out that they face internet and server problems as it’s a new system. “We are going to announce the exam date very soon,” he added.